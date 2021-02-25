William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $13.24 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Eagle Materials worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,808,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 483.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $212,917.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at $917,731.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,129,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,009 shares of company stock worth $23,712,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock opened at $129.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $129.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.57.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

