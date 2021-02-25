William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 508,858 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Agilysys stock opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

