William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,764 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period.

PDC Energy stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $34.18.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

