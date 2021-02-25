William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Minerals Technologies worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 38.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $324,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,646. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CL King increased their target price on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NYSE MTX opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

