William C. Griffiths Sells 23,605 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 23,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $584,223.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 251,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $26.59.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 419,260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 257,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after acquiring an additional 165,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,034,000 after acquiring an additional 136,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 128,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

