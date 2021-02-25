William H. Heyman Sells 4,500 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TRV traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.00. 1,258,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,391. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

