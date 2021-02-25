Windham Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,453,000 after buying an additional 1,229,697 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 947,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,567,000 after buying an additional 154,980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,438,000 after buying an additional 132,097 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.41. 238,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,437. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $96.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

