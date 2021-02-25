Windham Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Windham Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 9.6% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $44,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 24,833 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,460,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,260,000 after buying an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 359,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,966,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.80. 141,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,712. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

