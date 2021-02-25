WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other news, insider Richard White sold 75,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.64 ($22.60), for a total transaction of A$2,387,427.84 ($1,705,305.60). Insiders have sold a total of 797,936 shares of company stock worth $24,654,549 in the last ninety days.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

