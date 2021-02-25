Woolworths Group Limited (WOW.AX) (ASX:WOW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Woolworths Group Limited (WOW.AX) (ASX:WOW) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Woolworths Group Limited (WOW.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.46.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.59.

In related news, insider Bradford Banducci sold 50,000 shares of Woolworths Group Limited (WOW.AX) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$39.99 ($28.56), for a total value of A$1,999,500.00 ($1,428,214.29).

About Woolworths Group Limited (WOW.AX)

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

