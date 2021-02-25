Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Six analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Workday posted sales of $976.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workday.

Several research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.14.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,544 shares of company stock worth $124,194,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $11.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,071. Workday has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

