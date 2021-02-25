Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.14.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $262.78 on Wednesday. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.21 and its 200-day moving average is $225.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,544 shares of company stock valued at $124,194,387. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,596,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 85,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 29,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 26,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

