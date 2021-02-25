Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.10

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 57656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Xperi in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

