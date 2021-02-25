Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%.

Xperi stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

