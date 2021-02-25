Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 1,697,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 955,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Specifically, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $5,064,096.00. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $232,016.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 853,796 shares of company stock worth $15,064,153 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

