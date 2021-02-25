Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Trading Down 9.2%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) traded down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $5.22. 504,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 395,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $442.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Yiren Digital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.