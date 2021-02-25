Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report sales of $118.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.20 million and the highest is $121.10 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $90.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $673.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.08 million to $777.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $943.44 million to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of ACAD traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,172. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53.

In other news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $54,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,272.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

