Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $42,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,883 shares of company stock valued at $266,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 138,042 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.43 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $447.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

