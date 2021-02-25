Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $42,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,883 shares of company stock valued at $266,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 138,042 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.43 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $447.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.