Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bionano Genomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bionano Genomics.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNGO. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNGO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 307,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,789,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

