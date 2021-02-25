Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report $263.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.20 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $265.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $887.16 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.93.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $105.46. The company had a trading volume of 652,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after acquiring an additional 118,550 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 74,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after acquiring an additional 90,727 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $129,811,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

