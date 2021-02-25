Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.00. Liberty Broadband posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Broadband.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $147.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 120.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $165.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.77.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

