Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.61. Premier reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Premier has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Premier by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Premier by 20.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Premier by 93.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 19.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 181,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

