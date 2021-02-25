Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Roku posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.63.

Roku stock traded down $31.45 on Thursday, hitting $382.34. 5,317,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,047. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.17 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.39. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $486.72.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total transaction of $19,598,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900,501 shares of company stock valued at $331,206,684. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,842 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after acquiring an additional 631,631 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

