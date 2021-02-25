Zacks: Analysts Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. AXT reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial upped their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $361,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,834,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,900,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 234.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 1,609.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $580.47 million, a PE ratio of -468.34 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26.

AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

