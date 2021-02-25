Zacks: Analysts Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.39. 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,218. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.73. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

