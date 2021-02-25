Zacks: Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report sales of $75.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.40 million. Clarus reported sales of $61.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $223.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $223.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $266.68 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $273.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Clarus stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $543.60 million, a PE ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $109,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clarus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 70,818 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Clarus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

