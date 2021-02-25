Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

HCCI traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,383. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $635.33 million, a P/E ratio of 132.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 833,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 337,106 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,151,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after buying an additional 258,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.