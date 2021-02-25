Zacks: Analysts Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post sales of $156.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.00 million to $157.84 million. MongoDB reported sales of $123.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $576.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $575.40 million to $577.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $732.87 million, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $764.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total transaction of $458,116.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,838,291.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $58,247,246. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $17.77 on Friday, reaching $380.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.44. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.32 and a beta of 0.84.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

