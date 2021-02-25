Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Post Earnings of -$1.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the lowest is ($2.55). Southwest Airlines posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,113.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,731 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,970,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,785. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.