Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Post Earnings of -$1.82 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the lowest is ($2.55). Southwest Airlines posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,113.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,731 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,970,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,785. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.