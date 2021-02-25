Zacks: Analysts Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Brokerages expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.58 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $10.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $13.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $714,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRGP stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.90. 2,256,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,913. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.