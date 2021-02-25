Zacks: Analysts Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Veru reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,000 shares of company stock worth $3,905,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Veru by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 182,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 138,551 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 61,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

