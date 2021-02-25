Zacks: Analysts Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.69. Werner Enterprises reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Susquehanna cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

