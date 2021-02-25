Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 70.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 167,910 shares during the period.

EBR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 65,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.80. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

