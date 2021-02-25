Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.10. Comstock Resources posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 19.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Comstock Resources by 50.0% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

