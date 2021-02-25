Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.15 Million

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce sales of $27.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.60 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $2.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,085.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $170.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $900.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $196.13 million, with estimates ranging from $26.74 million to $816.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.45. 748,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,872. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after acquiring an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,805,000 after buying an additional 159,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after buying an additional 95,631 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after buying an additional 125,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 445,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.