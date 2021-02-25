Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce sales of $27.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.60 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $2.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,085.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $170.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $900.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $196.13 million, with estimates ranging from $26.74 million to $816.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.45. 748,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,872. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after acquiring an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,805,000 after buying an additional 159,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after buying an additional 95,631 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after buying an additional 125,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 445,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.