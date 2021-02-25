Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Ares Management reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $2,351,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $4,219,918.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,056,728 shares of company stock worth $51,142,088. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ares Management by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management stock opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

