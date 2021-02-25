Zacks: Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.84 Billion

Brokerages expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to announce $6.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.88 billion and the highest is $7.80 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $29.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 billion to $33.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.37 billion to $32.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

COP stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.03. 12,845,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,519,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.93, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.