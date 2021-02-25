Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce $10.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.65 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $36.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.21 billion to $38.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $40.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.85 billion to $43.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.95.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,679,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $348.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,874,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,544. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.55. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $353.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

