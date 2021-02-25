Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Geron by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 428,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 150,989 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Geron by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Geron by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

