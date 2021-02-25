Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Strong Sell

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $860.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after acquiring an additional 105,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 39.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 71,610 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

