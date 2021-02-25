Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Materion (NYSE:MTRN) to Hold

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Get Materion alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Analysts expect that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Materion by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.