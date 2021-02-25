Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Alphatec alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Alphatec stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,491 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $26,875,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after buying an additional 1,087,868 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $16,677,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Alphatec by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 958,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.