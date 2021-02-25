Zacks Investment Research Lowers MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) to Hold

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

MVBF opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.60. MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,796 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its position in MVB Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MVB Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

