Zacks Investment Research Lowers QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QTS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.35.

QTS stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,205,000 after purchasing an additional 616,747 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $22,599,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,071,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 531,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 324,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 814,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after purchasing an additional 323,025 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

