Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.70 million, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AdvanSix by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

