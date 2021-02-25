Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $172.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices reported impressive fiscal first quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Strong performance delivered by the company across all end-markets, especially the industrial market drove the top-line growth. Further, solid demand for high-performance analog as well as mixed signal solutions was a tailwind. Strengthening momentum across the electric vehicle space on the back of robust Battery Management System solutions remains a positive. Further, growing power design wins are other positives. Notably, the company is acquiring Maxim Integrated. The deal is expected to drive Analog Devices’ growth across several emerging growth markets. However, weakening momentum across major applications and leveraged balance sheet are woes. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.20.

ADI opened at $161.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,946 shares of company stock worth $4,113,188. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

