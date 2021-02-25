Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $371.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

