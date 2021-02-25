Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to “Buy”

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELAN. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,632,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

