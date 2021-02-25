Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) to “Hold”

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.