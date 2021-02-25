Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Cut to “Underweight” at Grupo Santander

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Zalando from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.65 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.